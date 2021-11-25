From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Passengers numbering over 10 and traveling from the University town of Uturu to Isuikwuato were yesterday abducted by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along the Isuikwuato/Uturu Road.

This is even as a woman from Amagu, Mbaugwu, Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State was raped and stabbed to death by hoodlums suspected equally to be Fulanis herders.

Reports have it that the passengers which is feared that lecturers and students of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu may be among, were forced out of their vehicles by the hoodlums who had stopped them.

It was gathered that despite soldiers on duty at a nearby checkpoint engaging the hoodlums in gun duel, the gunmen succeeded in taking their victims into the nearby bush.

