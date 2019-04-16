Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Following renewed waves of attacks on residents of Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State by gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, the people of the university town have sent a Save Our Soul call to the state government.

Several persons are believed to have be killed in the unrelenting attacks being launched by the assailants.

Regretting the ugly trend, President General of Abraka Kingdom, Emmanuel Idogho, appealed to the state government to act fast and save natives of the town from the onslaught of armed herdsmen.

Idogho, who lamented the situation during an interview, advocated the deployment of the army to the killing fields in Abraka, to save his people from the herdsmen.

Idogho said he was grieved over how his people were being murdered gruesomely as a result of unprovoked attacks on them by the blood thirsty hoodlums.

He said before now, “I was able to call Evance Ivwurie, the lawmaker representing Ethiope East constituency at the state House of Assembly for help, and he responded swiftly; but not now after members of Abraka community worked against him during the last election.”

Idogho, therefore, called on the state government to mobilise army personnel to the Benin-Abraka Road, to curb the attacks, claiming the situation is beyond the police.