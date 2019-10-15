Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have allegedly attacked one Mrs Grace Zeku, on her farm and chopped off her hand.

The incidence, according to sources from the area, happened in Gboogyo village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State which is a border community with Nassarawa State.

Our sources disclosed that the victim, Mrs Zeku, had gone to farm when the herdsmen attacked her on her.

It was gathered that the attackers, on capturing her, asked her to place her hand on a log of wood where it was cut off.

The armed invaders were said to have thereafter made away with Zeku’s severed hand and ordered her to go home.

It is further gathered that Mrs Zeku who also sustained machete cuts on the head is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, Makurdi, Benue State.