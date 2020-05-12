Billy Graham Abel, Yola

A group of suspected herdsmen are reported to have attacked three Adamawa villages of Bolki, Gon and Nzomosu, killing two persons in an overnight raid.

The attackers are said to have invaded these communities in the early hours of Tuesday, at around 3 am, setting some of the villages on fire, local sources tell Daily Sun.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the persons killed was a mason reconstructing one of the classrooms destroyed by attackers last year.