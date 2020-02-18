Paul Osuyi, Asaba

People of Uhweru Kingdom in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have described as ‘falsehood’, the position of state police command on the alleged attacks by suspected herdsmen in some communities where about eight persons were reportedly killed.

The police had, in a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said one person was recovered with bullet wounds and was now receiving treatment.

But the President General of Uwheru Kingdom, Cassidy Akpodafe, insisted that 11 persons were allegedly killed by the arms-wielding herdsmen during a sustained attacks last Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege, who represents the area, confirmed that the corpses of those exhumed will be taken for autopsy.

Omo-Agege, who visited the bereaved communities on Sunday, said he was aware that three corpses were victims of the attack.

Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, however maintained that he was not aware that some dead bodies allegedly killed by herdsmen had been exhumed in the troubled community.