Paul Osuyi, Asaba

People of Agadama community of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have described the recent attack by suspected herdsmen as the worst hit in recent times and noted that the community has lost over 86 people since the attacks started in 2012.

Addressing a member, representing Ughell-Udu constituency at the House of Representatives, Francis Waive, the community Chairman, Sunday Iniovogoma, said the attack is on annual basis, adding that the people are passing through difficulties.

Iniovogoma said eight persons were killed in the latest attack with several others sustaining severe injuries.

He alleged that some of the killings were done by the army stationed at the Bomadi Barrack.

“Kindly beg the Chief of Army Staff for us that this incident should not occur anymore in our land, they are there to protect us because we are not slaves but indigenes of the soil and if nothing is done, we will have no option but to defend ourselves,” he told the federal lawmaker.

In his response, Waive called for proper investigation into the killings and sympathised with families who lost their members to the herdsmen’s attacks.

“We have to find out what happened to know the exact situation and endearing solutions that will ensure this does not repeat itself because what has happened to the people of Agadama and Avwon is condemnable and it calls for unbiased investigations. There should be proper investigations to unveil whoever that is behind this attack and be brought to book to face the wrath of the law. Your pain is my pain and I am in touch with the authorities concerned to ensure you are all protected,” he said.