WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A traditional ruler in Ekiti State and the Olu of Iyemero, Oba Ebenezer Ogungbemi, has insisted that two people were killed in the attack allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani herders in a farm settlement in the town.

Oba Ogungbemi dismissed the claim by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, that no life was lost during the attack.

Some suspected Fulani herders on Monday invaded a farm settlement named Eda in Iyemero , in Ikole Local government and shot dead a seven-year-old boy and a man whose wife was also seriously wounded during the raid.

The monarch insisted that two persons were shot dead while speaking on Wednesday when the delegation sent by Governor Kayode Fayemi to commiserate with the town visited the residents.

Oba Ogungbemi said the victims claimed Fulani herders who had been having a running battle with the farmers perpetrated the deadly act.

His words: “They invaded the community at midnight and shot a seven-year-old boy and scattered his head. They also shot a couple in the other house and the husband died after he was rushed to Ikole General hospital and the bullets could not be extracted from his body early enough.

“They have removed the bullets from the wife’s body and she was referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, for treatment.

“What we know is that the robbers used to escape through Ikole-Itapaji-Iyemero-Eruku route to Kwara State after robbing banks in Ado Ekiti, it is a fact that we have a porous border.

“My people should be on alert and we are already mobilizing the local hunters to work with the security agencies to tame the perpetrators.”

Oba Ogungbemi restated his calls for the establishment of a police station in the town to curb the activities of the vampires.

“The correct information now is that two people died in the attack. People can’t go to their camp, because they are afraid.

“About 60 of them have been displaced and they were here in my palace till today (Wednesday) before they left.”

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said the government would take every necessary step to nab the killers and bring them to justice.

Fayemi assured that his government was ready to pay the hospital bill of the victims in order to relieve them of the burden.

“We sympathise with you because lives of Ekiti people are precious to us in this government.

“As part of the ways to arrest this situation, the governor has begun the construction of a police post in Iyemero. We are assuring you that something like this won’t happen again.”

On the revelation made by the monarch that two persons had died due to the attack contrary to the police’s report, Fayemi said: “The governor knew there was loss of lives and that was why we are here to commiserate with the town.

“But in spite of this provocative attack, they should remain calm and be law abiding, particularly the farmers.

“What we were told was that it was an armed robbery issue, according to findings and report but whatever dimension or form it is, we are prepared to tackle it,” he assured.