From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have attacked farmers at their farm in Amaze community of Ishiagu in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident took place on Sunday.

During the attack, the suspected herders inflicted deep matchet cuts on one of the farmers identified as Okeke Nkemjika.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, Mr Nkemjika, hailed from neighbouring Lokponta community in Abịa State but was based in the community.

He was attacked at a palm plantation in the community where he was working as the plantation keeper.

A source in the community, Egwu Chibueze, told journalists that the herdsmen had been terrorising the community for sometime now.

He said that on that faithful day, the herdsmen numbering about five had been spotted in the night around a quarry site located in the community.

He said: “In the early hours of today I got a call from the security officer at Yitter Quarry located at the former Setraco site at Umbro Ajanyim”

“He was complaining that he noticed the movement of 5 herdsmen with riffles and matchets along the farm area as he came out in the night to go round the company”, he said

Mr Egwu said he mobilized the youths and Police to go in search of the herdsmen.

He said that as they were heading towards the factory they saw two boys coming back from farm with palm nuts on their heads who told them they just spotted the herdsmen entering the community.

The source said when they moved towards the location where they were last seen the herdsmen on sighting them started running while firing in the air intermittently to scare the villagers away.

He said the herdsmen ran into Mr Nkemjika at a palm plantation and attacked him with their matchets.

“When we got there we saw that the herdsmen had attacked two men who came to carry palm nuts from the farm and they butchered one Mr Okeke Nkemjika the farm settlement keeper from Lokpa,.

“Seeing what they have done to that man we divided ourselves into two, I joined some police men with one of their van in moving to a hospital at Awgu (neighbouring town in Enugu State) so that we can save the life of the man”, he said.

Mr Egwu noted that the victim, who received deep matchet cut wounds on his back and arm was receiving treatment in the hospital.

Chairman of the Council, Onyebuchi Ogbadu confirmed the attack.

He however said there was nothing before him to prove that the attackers were herdsmen as non of them was arrested.

“Yes, the incident happened. The man is in hospital receiving treatment and we pray he survive. However, there is no concrete proof that the attackers are herdsmen until investigation is concluded”, he said.