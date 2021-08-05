From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Angered by the recent barbaric killings of indigenes of Ehamufu and Ogbuji in Isi Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, the People of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has deployed its security wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to avert the incidents.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group Emma Powerful in a statement on Thursday disclosed that gallant security men from ESN have been sent to the community, just as it warned the herders to stay away from the land or test their wrath once again.

‘We don’t understand why most politicians and stakeholders are not protecting citizens from Fulani terrorists attack in the hands of this killer squad sent to eliminate our people but IPOB and ESN will not allow that to happen, we are coming to display our might to Fulani terrorists in every part of Biafra,’ he said.

Powerful has also accused the security operatives of causing a distraction to ESN by arresting and killing them while the killer herdsmen he said are allowed to walk freely and commit crimes.

‘The same double-faced and Fulani-controlled Nigerian security agencies hunting for the operatives of the Eastern Security Network, are watching Fulani herdsmen as they continue their killing spree across Biafra land.

‘Instead of halting these genocidal attacks against innocent Biafrans, the compromised and complicit Nigerian security agencies take pleasure in hunting and killing our volunteers defending our ancestral land.

‘The massacre of innocent Biafrans at Ehamufu in Enugu State Wednesday morning unchallenged by the security agents is another confirmation of the criminal role of the Nigeria security agencies in the evil agenda of the Fulani in Nigeria.

‘The barbaric attacks on the hapless people of Eha-Amufu and Ogbuji communities in Isi-Uzo local government has proven that Nigerian soldiers singular agenda in Biafraland is to be distracting the ESN and IPOB and thereby create the environment for Fulani Herdsmen to continue with their land-grabbing tendency and atrocities against Biafran communities.

We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, therefore, want to remind the Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen and their partners in crime that they won’t succeed in Biafra land as long as we exist.

‘Our gallant men will again teach them in the only language they understand. We did it before and they attested to that, and we shall do it again.

‘Since the Nigeria security agencies have chosen to provide cover for known terrorists killing law-abiding and innocent citizens, it has become an existential duty on IPOB to keep defending our ancestral land no matter the cost.

‘The army, police and DSS are quick to use their bombs and tanks against us but look the other way when Fulani jihadists masquerading as Herdsmen embark upon their pillage and massacre of innocent Biafrans.’

IPOB has also accused the Enugu State governor and other politicians including traditional rulers and the Ohanaeze security outfit, Ebubeagu of turning away from the atrocities committed by the herdsmen.

‘They have suddenly gone blind, deaf and dumb over the killing of innocent citizens in the state. Where is their forest guard nonsense which he set up obviously to fight ESN? Where is their Ebube monkey joke which their masters compelled them to set up as a counterforce against ESN?

‘Now that pregnant mothers are being killed, their stomach ripped open and the foetus ripped apart where is politicians and stakeholders in the state, the Chief Security Officer of Enugu State and all the security apparatus set up,’ Powerful mocked

