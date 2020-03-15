Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Seven people including some mourners were allegedly killed with several others injured by herdsmen in a coordinated attack on some communities in Guma Local Government areas of Benue State.

The killings, Sunday Sun gathered, occurred on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday.

According to locals in the area who spoke with newsmen on Saturday, the herdsmen invaded Chongu community in Mbawa council ward, where mourners had gathered for a wake-keep at about 11 pm, killing some mourners and injuring others.

Thereafter, the herdsmen were said to have moved into Tse Ayev and Tyohembe (both in Mbanyiar kindred) in the same area where they also attacked mourners and killed people and also left many others injured.

Kindred of Mbagwa in Mbawa council, Zaki Emmanuel Usuah who confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone said that the herdsmen invaded the communities at about 11 pm and started shooting sporadically till in the early hours of Saturday.

“We were at a wake keep of one of our late elders who was to be buried today (Saturday) at Chongu. We were in the place when suddenly we started hearing gunshots.

He noted that the invaders killed two people whose names were given as Chikwa and Taza Abuur at Tyohba community.

The traditional leader said the attackers thereafter stormed Tse Ayev and killed one Tarnum Yanum, while the bodies of four others were shattered beyond recognition.

“If they stormed into women, they would collect their handsets and money. As I speak with you, the entire communities have been deserted and so many people have fled the areas to Daudu. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the state government to draft security agents to the area”, Zaki said.