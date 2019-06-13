Bandits, described as Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, attacked passengers on the Ife-Ibadan Highway, killing one person.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the dead man was identified as Mr. Adenipekun Ademiju, a worker in the Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun.

Ademiju was said to have boarded a vehicle at Osu town, going to Ibadan, when he and other passengers were attacked at Ikire, along the expressway.

According to a witness account, Ademiju was hit by bullet as the robbers fired indiscriminately in a bid to forcefully stop the vehicle.

“The man was killed instantly by Fulani herdsmen who rob regularly on this road. It was Ademiju and the driver that were in the car but while the robbers were shooting indiscriminately, to forcefully stop them, the bullet hit the deceased. The driver ran into the nearby bush and Ademiju’s body was left on the highway by the robbers, who went away with the car,” the witness said.

The Public Relations Officer of Osun State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Folashade Odoro, who confirmed the incident, in an interview with newsmen, said police are still investigating the matter.