Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Following the renewed waves of attacks on residents of Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, the people of the area have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) to the state government.

Several persons are believed to have been killed in the unrelenting attacks mounted by the assailants.

Regretting the ugly trend, the President-General of Abraka kingdom, Emmanuel Idogho, appealed to the state government to act fast and save natives from the onslaught of armed herdsmen.

Idogho who lamented the situation during an interview advocated the deployment of the army to the affected areas in order to save his people from the herdsmen.

Idogho said he was aggrieved because his people were being murdered gruesomely by the bloody-tasty hoodlums.

He said before now, “I was able to call Evance Ivwurie, the lawmaker representing Ethiope East constituency in the state House of Assembly for help and he responded swiftly, but that is no more after members of Abraka community worked against him in the last election.”

Idogho, therefore, called on the state government to mobilise soldiers to the Benin-Abraka road to curb the attacks, claiming that the situation was beyond the police.

Meanwhile, the Concerned Residents of Ethiope East (CREE) has advised the people of the town to be security conscious at all times in the interest of their safety.

The group’s coordinator, Eruemulor Happy in a statement, noted that safety was paramount considering the level of insecurity in the area.

“Abraka is a university community and so it is not like every other community. People need to be security conscious at all times to avoid being victims of kidnap, armed robbery attacks, ritual killings, Fulani herdsmen attack among others,” the statement read in parts.

The statement cautioned residents against late-night activities, advising residents to utilise some safety tips since the desperation to make money was on the increase.