Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue youths have called on the Federal Government to, as a matter urgency, fulfill its N10 billion promise made to the state for the fast rehabilitation of all affected communities in states of the federation including Benue.

The youths recalled that the Federal government made the promise to the state through the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo on 15th May, 2018 in Daudu, Guma Local Government area of the State that it has approved N10 billion to rehabilitate communities ravaged by herdsmen conflict and resettle affected farmers.

This was contained in a press release jointly signed by Comrade Shima Atokaa

Spokesman, Concerned Tiv Youths in Nigeria, Comrade Abel Magaji, Idoma Youths Forum and Comrade Ogwuche Imoha, Igede Youths Forum and made available to newsmen on Friday.

While noting that the people of the state had waited for too long to see the fulfillment of the promise, the youths demanded sincerity from the Federal Government in handling such sensitive issues of security and the humanitarian crises facing Benue and other parts of the north central region.

“We equally demand that the Federal Government addresses other challenges confronting our people such as its poor roads in the state of which have become death traps. No Federal road in Benue is motorable at the moment. Security can be enhanced with good roads.

“It is our firm expectation that these demands will be met by the Federal Government sooner than later,” the statement concluded.