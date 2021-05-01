From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Youth Forum (BYF) has called on the international community to beam its searchlight on Benue to unravel and prevent what it does robes as organized attacks on Benue communities by Miyetti Allah militia and other Fulani groups.

President of the Forum, Terrence Kuanum who made the call at a press conference in Makurdi on Saturday lamented what it described as unwarranted provocation and incessant attacks on the people of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen which it noted had resulted in the death of over 70 people in the last two weeks.

“We must make this loud and clear that the entire Benue State is fully mobilized to defend its laws and land against any threat posed by members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and any other violent Fulani group.

“We are a peace loving people but our peaceful and hospitable disposition should not be taken as fear or lack of courage. No part of Benue will be given for RUGA or Cattle Colony. President Buhari and his aides should better be told so.

The Forum also urged the Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately rehabilitate the over 1million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various IDP camps in the state to enable them return to their ancestral homes.

The group while lamenting that the N10 billion Federal Government promised to release for resettlement of those affected by the crisis is yet to be redeemed, appealed to the Buhari administration to fulfill its promise now to avoid further hardship and attacks on victims of herdsmen attacks in the state.

Kuanum said the Forum is fully in support of Governor Samuel Ortom and his administration to continue with the enforcement of the ranching law of the state, stressing that those who want to rear livestock in Benue State should do so by ranching their animals.

Kuanum also reacted to the recent statement by the Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari in response to Governor Ortom’s earlier call on the President to act more sincerely and fairly to address security challenges in the country saying, “Shehu is a Fulani megaphone using the machinery of state to push a devilish plot of subjugation.

“Garba Shehu is one of those close to the President who have caused more divisions among Nigerians on ethnic and religious lines than any other administration before Buhari’s.

“Shehu and his likes celebrate each time another Fulani man is given a juicy appointment by Buhari to the chagrin of other ethnic groups. The nepotism being witnessed under this administration is unprecedented, yet, the likes of Shehu will never advise the President to retrace his steps before he plunges the country into deeper crisis,” he said.

Kuanum also sent a strong message of caution to sons of the State whom he said, have chosen to be willing tools in the hands of enemies of the state to desist from such act.

