Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the weekend told the South West, Federal government and security agencies that the South West had had enough of the killing by herdsmen.

Oba Ogunwusi said that it was high time the region got united in order to defend itself against bandits now killing people.

He made the declaration on Sunday in Kota Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State, at the Thanksgiving ceremony of Olufemi Bamisile who represents Ekiti South Federal Constituency 11 in the House of Representatives.

Oba Ogunwusi said Yoruba people could no longer fold their hand and allow people to be killed and urged the race to be united at this time and protect its territory.

His words: “I call on all the people of Yoruba race at this time to be united. The time has come to end this killing. These killings must end, enough is enough.”

In his sermon, Reverend Emmanuel Abejide of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ekiti State, declared that the current security situation in the country was unfortunate.

He warned that unless the leaders put their thinking cap, things might get worse.

He said: “We have failed so much. Many of our political leaders have failed to develop our potential. If God gave you the opportunity to be in a position, its by God grace, please use it for the benefit of mankind. ”

Bamisile said on the occasion that various stakeholders in the South West were already talking, adding that the region would defend itself.

“The death of Pa Fashoranti’s daughter is one of the greatest mistakes that ever happened in the South West. With the step that we are taking, we are moving ahead to atop the killings.”