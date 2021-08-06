From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Angered by the recent barbaric killings of indigenes of Ehamufu and Ogbuji in Isi Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, by suspected herdsmen, on Sunday, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has deployed its security wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), to avert further incident.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that gallant security men from ESN had been sent to the community, just as it warned the herders to steer clear from the land or test their wrath once again.

He said: “We don’t understand why most politicians and stakeholders are not protecting citizens from Fulani terrorist attacks, but IPOB and ESN will not allow that to happen. We are coming to display our might to Fulani terrorists in every part of Biafra.”

Powerful also accused the security operatives of distracting ESN by arresting and killing them, while the killer herdsmen, according to him, are allowed to walk freely and commit crime.

“The same double-faced Fulani-controlled Nigerian security agencies hunting the operatives of the Eastern Security Network are watching Fulani herdsmen as they continue their killing spree across Biafra land.

“Instead of halting the genocidal attacks against innocent Biafrans, the compromised and complicit Nigeria security agencies take pleasure in hunting and killing our volunteers who are defending our ancestral land.

“The massacre of innocent Biafrans at Ehamufu in Enugu State, Wednesday morning, unchallenged by the security agents, is another confirmation of the criminal role of the Nigeria security agencies in the evil agenda of the Fulani in Nigeria.

“We, the IPOB, therefore, want to remind the Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen, and their partners in crime, that they won’t succeed in Biafra land as long as we exist.

“Since the Nigeria security agencies have chosen to provide cover for known terrorists killing law-abiding and innocent citizens, it has become an existential duty on IPOB to keep defending our ancestral land, no matter the cost.”

