From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government to synergize with his administration and step up military operations that will flush out armed herdsmen from neighbouring states bordering Benue.

The governor made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur while reacting to the killing of scores of villagers from Ahentse village in Ndzorov council ward of Guma local government last Tuesday

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He assured that if this is done, it would help in bringing to an end, the invasion of Benue communities by killer herdsmen who have continued to use the porous nature of the state borders to invade hapless communities on the Benue side of the border.

“Nzorov is the council ward of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abrahams Kwaghngu.”

Expressing sadness over the recent attack on Tse Ahentse, near Iyordye in Guma Local Government Area, Governor Ortom said it is time for the Federal Government to further step up the military operations in states that share common boundaries with Benue State because these communities along the borders have become targets of the armed herders.

The statement listed some of the dead bodies of those found killed by herdsmen to include Clement Tortiv, Enoch Utim, Terkimbi Kutaer, Mtaaega Tyogbea and Aondoaver Swende while Sunday Gaga and Torkwase Igbira were said to have been injured in the attack.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘It is time to end this unnecessary shedding of innocent blood. We can do it if we cooperate with each other,’ the governor said even as he recalled how he had been synergising with his counterparts by holding joint security and peace meetings to build confidence amongst the people so that they will live in peace with one another.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He regretted a situation where killer herdsmen take shelter with neighbouring states, sneak in and kill Benue people without provocation, stressing that, ‘this will not be tolerated any longer.’

He urged the security agencies to continue to cooperate with the state government to put an end to unnecessary bloodletting by dislodging the invaders from wherever they may be hiding so that peace can return to Benue communities.

The governor, while commending the security agencies for their steadfastness and commitment to ending the crises, however, advised Benue people to begin to arm themselves with lawful weapons as prescribed by law and defend themselves against the invaders.

“It is no longer fashionable to continue to cry out for help. We must now be on alert and ready to confront these killers. This is another way we can assist the security agencies in combating this menace since they are obviously overstretched beyond limits,’ the governor said in the statement.