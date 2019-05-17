Linus Oota, Lafia

The leadership of Living Faith Church in Nigeria led by Bishop David Oyedepo has decried the continued hostilities between Andaha community of Akwanga local government and Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa State which has claimed 21 lives and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

As a palliative measures, Bishop Oyedepo donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs ) in Andaha community.

Speaking while handing over the relief materials to Senator Philip Gyunka who is the leader of the community, Pastor of the Living Faith Church in Akwanga, Dangana Kwanaki, said the has a humanitarian unit which donate materials of all kind.

He said that such items are distributed to people who are victims of herdsmen attacks, and other forms of disasters.

Some of the materials distributed two truck-loads of shoes, women, men and children’s wears to various benefiting settlement including Mante, Nidan, Bayan Dutse, Katanza , Numa-Kuchim villages in Andaha community of Akwanga local government.

Also speaking at the event , the senator representing Nasarawa North senatorial district, Gyunka lamented the carnage on account of the hostilities and called for calm.

He appealed to the combatants to sheath their swords and embrace peace because “we need peace to cohabit with one another and to make life worth the while.”

Last month, herdsmen invaded five villages in Andaha community in Akwanga Local Government Area and killed 21 people during a naming ceremony.