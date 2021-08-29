Sixteen corpses of those who were killed last Wednesday by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State were buried yesterday amid tears and anguish.

Sunday Sun learned that procession with the bodies of the victims, which commenced at about 7:30am yesterday morning from the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to the burial ground at the Zangam community, was peaceful and full of sober reflection.

Relations of the deceased, who cried and wailed in utter disbelieve as they watched the bodies of their parents, women, children and grandparents lowered into the grave.

Among the 16 corpses buried, five were members of the same family who were butchered and killed by the Fulani bandits.

Sadly, 17 corpses roasted like goats were buried on Wednesday morning shortly after the killings took place.