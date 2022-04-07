From Gyang Bere, Jos

Suspected herdsmen bandits have killed two Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) at Rantis village in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State where they were reconstructing the burnt down houses during the 2018 attack.

It was learned that the bandits stormed the village about 3:40pm on Wednesday when the IDPs have completed for the day and shot them.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong confirmed the incident in a press statement and said three persons were inflicted gunshots injuries.

“As a result of the incident, two persons, Dalyop Boyi and Gyang Jugu were killed while three persons, Pastor Samson Boyi, Dahwol Jam and Pam Boyi sustained gunshot injuries.

“A Volkswagon Vento belonging to one of the deceased, Dalyop Boyi was also burnt down by the attackers.”

A survivor said, “we have been working here under peaceful atmosphere to rebuild our homesteads after displaced occasioned by Fulani armed invasions some years back.

“The armed Fulani came on motorcycles and fired sporadically,… set ablaze a car as we took to our heels in order to escape.” Tengwong explained that this is one of the many onslaughts Plateau villages and communities have witnessed in recent times where suspected Fulani militias terrorize residents and killed them. He recalled that over two hundred persons were killed, property worth millions of naira destroyed and over 17,000 people displaced in June, 2018 including Rantis community.

Tengwong said during the attack, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the State to commensurate with the people and pledged N10 billion for the victims of the massacre.

He also said the Vice President promised to build a permanent Mobile Police Squadron in Gashish to provide security for the people.

The Public Secretary said since June 2018, the living conditions of the IDPs has continued to worsen and they are yet to receive or experience any of the Federal Government’s promise through any agency in the State.

“We have always had assurance from the government that peace has returned to the state, but what we see everyday lives us with questions as to if really the Government is in touch with the plight of our people.”