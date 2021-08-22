From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption and Member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos said herdsmen bandits move freely with live ammunition to attack and kill innocent Plateau villagers.

He said the arrest of Likita Abubakar by join Task Force of Police and Federal Road Safety Commission in Nasarawa state heading to Jos with live ammunition demands government and attention in addressing the situation.

Bagos in a press statement in Jos lamented how killer herdsmen have subjected Plateau villages into bloody attacks that perished dozens of lives.

“The interception and arrest of Likita Abubakar a Fulani man in Akwanga, on Saturday 21st August, 2021 by the Join Task Force of Police and Federal Road Safety Commission in Nasarawa State while transporting ammunitions to Jos, Plateau State is a clear evidence that war has been declared by terror herdsmen against the good people of Plateau.

“I strongly want to call on Plateau State Government and the security agencies to rise to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties and ensure the arrest of the remaining six Gangs and friends of Likita Abubakar a Fulani man who was arrested in Akwanga Saturday the 21st of August, 2021 on his way to Jos with fully loaded arms.”

Bagos urged Plateau people, particularly the youths to be vigilant and remained united in protecting their communities from further invasion.

“Section 33 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that persons living in Nigeria, shall have a right to life and no one shall be deprived intentionally, of his life unless in execution of the sentence of a court of criminal office of which he has been found guilty.

“This aspect of the constitution has been forgotten, there is killing everywhere. terror herdsmen are above the law. They seems untouchable and seemingly protected. If there activities remain unchecked, another civil war may erupt or the Taliban Afghanistan experience.

“It is very sad that in the past few weeks Plateau Villages have suffered several attacks and hundreds of innocent souls lost, but this didn’t attract the necessary required attention, rather grazing routes are been reviewed instead of approval of encouraging private ranches.”

He charged security agencies in Plateau to emulate their Nasarawa state counterparts and arrest the remaining six gangs of bandits who are roaming round to unleash terror on innocent communities.

“Enough is enough, we will resist any attempt to continuously disrupt peace on the Plateau by forcefully taken over our ancestral farm lands in whatsoever form. Government should ensure the return of citizens that have been chased out of there communities.”