Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two persons were yesterday allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in a renewed attack in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

A source from Agatu, Oyaje Sule, who spoke with newsmen on telephone said that the deceased, Oche Alaade, was his nephew.

He said Alaade was allegedly killed along with his friend by suspected herdsmen who beheaded them and went away with their heads, leaving their headless bodies behind.

He said the two young men, who lived in Obagaji had gone to Ologba, and were on their way back to Obagaji when they were attacked and killed by the herdsmen.

“The incident happened this morning; one of the deceased was my nephew. The two young men who lived in Obagaji had gone to Ologba and on their way back, they were attacked by herdsmen, who beheaded them.

“The two young men have been buried without their head because the herdsmen went away with their heads,” he said.

He alleged that about two people who were attacked by herdsmen in the same area last week are still receiving treatment at a clinic in Agatu.

A former supervisory councilor in Agatu local government, John Ikwulono, confirmed the report, describing the development as barbaric.

Ikwulono said that as soon as he got the report, he immediately informed the local government chairman who told him he was already on his way to the area.

However, when contacted, the state police command public relations officer, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.