Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were killed on Sunday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tafigana village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that 46-year-old Thomas Wollo and his seven-year-old son, Nggwe Thomas, were beheaded while an aged woman was killed in Ancha village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area.

Police public relations officer in the state, Matthias Tyopev, confirmed the incident but said he had not been furnished with details.

Publicity Secretary of Miango Youth Development Association, Zongo Lawrence, said Thomas and his son were returning from choir practice at about 8.50pm when they were ambushed close to their house and killed.

He said: “We have been experiencing daily attacks by Fulani herdsmen in our communities, most especially on Sundays and Thursdays during worship days or market days, respectively. They want to displace us at all cost and we are not ready to give out our lands no matter their evil act.

“The attackers also went to a nearby village in Hukke and destroyed farm produce worth millions of naira.

“We are calling on government to look into these killings in our communities. We are left helpless, without hope. In the last few days, we have lost about 17 people to Fulani herdsmen attacks.”