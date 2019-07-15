Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed on Sunday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tafigana village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that a 46-year-old Thomas Wollo was killed and beheaded together with his 7-year-old boy Nggwe Thomas while an aged woman was killed in Ancha village all in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Matthias Tyopev confirmed the incident and said he has not been furnished with details.

Publicity Secretary of Miango Youth Development Association, Zongo Lawrence said Thomas and his son were returning from Choir practice at about 8:50pm and we’re ambushed close to his house and killed.

“We have been experiencing daily attacks by Fulani herdsmen in our communities, most especially on Sundays and Thursdays during worship days or market days respectively. They want to displaced us at all cause and we are not ready to give out our lands no matter their evil act.

“The attackers also went to a nearby village in Hukke and destroyed farm produce worth millions of naira.

“We are calling on government to look into these killings in our communities. We are left helpless without hope. In the last few days, we have lost about 17 people to Fulani herdsmen attacks.”