By Chukwudi Nweje

Former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party(NCP), Martin Onovo in this interview talks about the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the clampdown on self-determination agitators, insecurity across the country and other national issues.

What is your reaction to the recent arrest of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu and the raid on the premises of Ibadan-based Yoruba self-determination agitator, Sunday Igboho?

We see these as inappropriate and dictatorial. Our dysfunctional Federal government has become almost completely destructive. We all know about the universal right of all peoples to self-determination; we also know that both Biafra and the Yoruba nation have joined the United Nations Peoples Organisation (UNPO) and there is a universal right to free speech. If the government wants to push for a violent clampdown, it should be against bandits, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen terrorists and not against peaceful self-determination groups. The Nigerian Government should abide by the constitution, laws of the Federation and International Law in handling self-determination agitation. Dialogue should be the proper response, not using military force to tackle peaceful protests/agitation. This violent approach can elicit violence from self-determination groups.

The circumstances of Kanu’s arrest and his arrival in Nigeria is very sketchy, some people think that maybe, President Buhari succeeded in Kanu where he failed with Umaru Dikko in 1984; what do you think?

We do not have verified information about whether Nnamdi Kanu was arrested or kidnapped, but the case of Alhaji Umaru Dikko when Gen. Buhari was a military dictator was clearly a kidnap attempt that failed. For now, it seems Kanu was kidnapped, but until we verify that it was a kidnap, then we can posit that Nigeria has become an international rogue nation under Gen. Buhari. However, with the little information available, particularly from what Kanu’s lawyer and the Kenyan Embassy in Nigeria declared, it appears that Kanu travelled to Kenya as a British national with a valid British passport, not on his Nigerian passport. If this is true, then the Nigerian and Kenyan authorities may have violated international law and Kanu’s rights. Many experts in Nigeria, UK and International law have argued that, in this context, to forcefully bring Kanu into Nigeria without proper extradition process and order in the United Kingdom (UK) is inappropriate and violates international law and legal principles. This could be seen as an affront to the UK which has denied any role in the arrest. Kenya too has denied any role in the kidnap. Considering what happened in the case of Alhaji Dikko when the same Gen. Buhari was a military dictator, Nigerians can make certain logical conclusions.

Kanu is a UK citizen, what international protocol should be observed in arresting him? Already, the UK is seeking some explanation on what happened, what do you think

Kanu is a British citizen. He seems to have travelled with his British passport. The proper protocol in my personal opinion is for the Nigerian Government to demand Kanu’s extradition from the UK to Nigeria, which would involve a court in the UK, where a judge would have to decide the justification or otherwise of any extradition application. That is why this may be a case of international lawlessness and kidnap.

Governors of the South East states appear to be silent on Kanu’s arrest. What do you make of that, and what do you say to those that hold the view that the arrest of Kanu will bring peace to the region?

We cannot speak for the governors. Perhaps, these governors are cautious of making statements on the matter due to the fact that the circumstances of Kanu’s arrest or kidnap and forceful return to Nigeria are still very sketchy. It may be inappropriate to make official statements based on unverified information. The matter is also sub-judice as Nnamdi Kanu has been charged to court. Considering the fact that Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB insist on a philosophy of non-violence, we do not see how his kidnap will bring peace to the South East. The root cause of insecurity in the South East is the terrorist activity of Fulani herdsmen and Fulani land-grabbers. To have peace in the South East and in the South West too, the terrorist Fulani herdsmen must be contained. The Ondo State government confirmed that the Ondo State PRO of Miyetti Allah led the suspect criminal gang that killed former Afenifere leader, Pa Rueben Fasoranti’s daughter. Chief Olu Falae confirmed that it is Fulani herdsmen that burnt his farm in Ondo State and killed his farm guard. Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State belongs to the ruling party and confirmed that it was Bororo Fulani herdsmen that killed two farmers in Isaba Ekiti. You also know that Gen. Buhari advised Benue State elders to accommodate the herdsmen and has been insisting on RUGA for these herdsmen. You also know that Gov. Samuel Ortom declared that, ‘Buhari is working for Fulanis to take over Nigeria’. You also know that former Gov. Ayo Fayose declared that the Buhari Presidency is the employer and defender of terrorists. So, Nnamdi Kanu is not the problem. Terrorist Fulani herdsmen are the cause of insecurity in Southern Nigeria and in the Middle Belt.

The Federal Government, rightly or wrongly tracked Kanu to his hideout outside Nigeria and arrested him through high-level collaboration of the security agencies; why is it proving difficult to use the same strategy on the killer herdsmen and kidnappers hiding in the forests within Nigeria?

It is not difficult. The herdsmen and kidnappers are not hiding from our security forces. It is the Nigerian mass media that is distorting the facts. You know that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai confessed that he paid Fulani herdsmen terrorists to stop the killings in Kaduna State. You know that Sheik Ahmed Gumi said that security officers accompany him to the camps of the bandits. You know that Gen. T. Y. Danjuma said the armed forces are conniving with the armed bandits that are killing people. You know that former President Obasanjo has exposed the Islamization and Fulanisation agenda. You know that Alhaji Kawu Baraje confessed that the ruling party brought in these foreign Fulani for the 2015 elections. So, the facts are clear. Again, it is the mass media that is distorting these clear facts.

What do you think should be at the centre of ongoing efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution to ensure lasting peace and unity of the country?

We should abandon the wasteful and frivolous amendment of the Constitution and simply restructure the country using the 1963 Constitution as a template for the present six geo-political zones and imposing the principles of the 1999 Constitution. This is the position of an overwhelming majority of Nigerians.

What do you think of the proposed amendment to the Nigerian Press Council bill before the Senate?

We agree with Chief Segun Osoba and so many others that it is draconian and worse than Gen. Buhari’s Decree 4.

