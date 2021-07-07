From Gyang Bere, Jos

There is palpable tension in Jol and Kwi communities in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State over alleged destruction of farm land worth N1 billion by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The incident which occurred on Sunday night left several farmers in pain and anguish, as they continue to count their losses.

A member of Kwi community, Ezekiel Pam, whose maize was destroyed on several hectares of farmlands, wept profusely when he sighted his crops which were cut down by the herders.

“This is heartless, how can people use cutlass to cut down maize that would have fed the entire nation? I can’t comprehend the idea behind this. Our people need help, the government should take swift action by assisting the poor communities to avert famine.”

Member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong, urged the government to arrest those behind the evil act.

He noted that the anti-land grabbing law signed by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, was yet to take full effect as enforcement of the law has remained a mirage.

