Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of the 10 communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have lamented the destruction of their farmlands by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The dastardly act, they said, occurs on a daily basis.

Former Chairman of the council area, Chief Shedrack Anakwue, told Daily Sun that the Fulani herdsmen’s menace in the council area was becoming increasingly worrisome as their dastardly act had led to the rise of the prices of agricultural produce, which hitherto used to be affordable.

He lamented that in his community, Amanuke, herdsmen have left many families in dire situation as their source of livelihood, which is their farmlands, had been destroyed by herdsmen.

Anakwue, however, accused the leadership of the town, except that of the elders’ councils known as Okpanese and Ndi Okokpa, of striking a ‘deal’ with the herdsmen thereby allowing them to operate in the community as they liked.

“When you confront the Fulani herdsmen, they tell you that they have settled the leaders of the community. Ndi Okpanese and Ndi Okokpa are not happy about the situation but the leadership of the community have been settled by the herdsmen,” he alleged.

In Ebenebe community, the President-General, Mr Paul Nnatuanya, lamented that the inordinate activities of Fulani herdsmen have become very worrisome. He revealed that between September last year and now, farmers in the community have lost over N100 million to herdsmen.

In Urum community, a community leader, Chimezie Udekwe, told Daily Sun that herdsmen not only destroy their farmlands but also graze in their homestead with reckless abandon and often threatened to deal with anyone who cautioned them.

“Fulani herdsmen are destroying our farmlands. All the towns in Awka North are not free from their dastardly act. Even my house that is located in the new site, they come there to graze their cattle. When you tell them to move, they will be looking at you as if you’re talking to the cows,” he stated.