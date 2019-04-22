Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Olu of Iyemero Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Ebenezer Ogungbemi, has commended Governor Kayode Fayemi, on military Joint Task Force patrol across Ekiti/Kwara border; to tame killer bandits unleashing terror on the town.

In an April 20 letter, addressed to Fayemi, Oba Ogungbemi and his council of chiefs said the joint forces of military and local hunters, deployed by the government would arrest activities of the suspected killer herders and restore peace to the beleaguered community.

Last Tuesday, suspected herdsmen besieged a farm settlement called Eda, a village under Iyemero, and shot two people and also, raided some houses during the midnight attack.

Those shot by the assailants, including a seven-year old boy later died at the hospital, which prompted Fayemi to seek military intervention to save the border town from further carnage.

The monarch, in the letter circulated to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, assured the community would help the soldiers with information; to stem the tide of killings in the town.

Ogungbemi said about 60 persons who were displaced from their respective houses and took refuge in his palace for three days, had since returned home due to Fayemi’s timely intervention.

“We are thankful to governor Fayemi for deploying military joint task force to restore permanent peace and tranquillity to the people of Iyemero, which has guaranteed peaceful co-existence among the residents of the community. Olu-in-Council and entire people of Iyemero Ekiti wish to express our deepest and heartfelt gratitude to the governor for his immediate and prompt response during the last week insurgency, which led to death, maiming, displacement, chaos and disturbance of public peace in our town. With the support and assurances of Mr. Governor, we are convinced that lasting peace is in sight and we are protected from the yet-to-be-identified assailants and terrorists . We are happy to inform you that the displaced farmers had returned to their farmstead,” he said in the letter.

The monarch added that the governor had built the foundation of trust and confidence in the residents by approving immediate construction of a police station in Iyemero, which will provide safety for the people and ward off criminals from the porous border.

He equally appreciated Fayemi’s kind disposition towards the injured, through payment of their hospital bills. He said this further accentuated the fact that he is a good and worthy leader.