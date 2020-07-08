PAUL ORUDE BAUCHISpeaking shortly after taking their oath of office and oath of allegance administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, at the Banquet Hall of GovernmentHouse, Bauchi, on Wednesday, Governor Mohammed, warned that his administrationwould not tolerate similar occurrences as any person or group ofpersons found to be involved directly or indirectly in causing suchclashes would be dealt with in accordance with the laws.He said the administration decided to set up a larger and powerfulcommittee that is all encompassing and involved all the departmentsthat have to do with managing lands, forest and local authoritiesthroughout the 20 Local Government areas to identify similar problemsand challenges in order to address them holistically.“It is in view of the forgoing and in the exercise of the powersconfer on me by laws Cap 25 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 asapplicable to Bauchi State in section 33 of the Laws of Bauchi State1991 and all relevant laws that I set up this administrative committeeof inquiry into land dispute between herders and farmers cause d byland use abuse, illegal allocation, in local government areas acrossBauchi State.” He said.Governor Mohammed, who said the committee has four weeks to submit itsreport, said the terms of reference among others, include to visit allthe 20 local government areas particularly government reserves forestsin the state with a view to ascertaining their sanctity or otherwise;investigate and determine if such government reserves areas are beingillegally allocated by unauthorised persons or group of persons andthose persons who are beneficiaries of such illegal allocation.Other terms of reference are to determine the person or authoritydirectly or indirectly involved in such an illegal allocation of aportion of government reserves areas or cattle route; to determine allcattle routes within and outside the government reserves and identifyarea of portion of encroachment by farmers.The committee of inquiry, the governor announced, would also makerecommendations on measures to be taken in order to establish thecattle route and forests reserves as well as prevent herders-farmersconflicts in the state.It will also make any other recommendation that will promote permanentsolution of herders- famers clashes across the state especially withregards to land allocation and right of passage “ looking at all thepractices and procedures of the laws established by states like Jigawaso that there won’t be any room for clash or land speculation,” hesaidTurning to the members, Governor Mohammed said, “Let me make it clearthat the decision to appoint you to serve in this committee wasinformed by your track record of sincerity, fairness, justice,commitment at work and above all fear of Allah. I will therefore liketo urge you to once again justify the confidence impose in you byeffectively carrying out this assignment without fear and favour. Youmust be transparent, focus, resourceful ion the execution of thisonerous assignment.Responding on behalf of members of the committee of Inquiry, theChairman, Alhaji Yahaya Baba, former Surveyor General of Bauchi State,assured the governor that they would do their utmost best to ensurethat report identify the remote and immediate causes of the lingeringland disputes across the state and come up with suggestions that wouldenable the current administration come up with lasting peace.