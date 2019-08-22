Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government has commenced process of rejigging nomadic education in the five South East states through the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE).

Executive Secretary of NCNE, Prof. Barshir Usman, who disclosed this at the ongoing capacity development of nomadic School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) workshop in Enugu, yesterday, emphasised the importance of peaceful co-existence between pastoralists and their host communities.

Usman identified education as one of the five pillars of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), pointing out that it is only when there is peace that children will be made available for teaching in the nomadic schools.

He stated that the effort of government to modernise the livestock industry was to make it profitable for all, noting that there are about 22 to 24 million cattle in the country, if valued at N150,000 each which would amount to over N3trillion.

“First and foremost, we mobilize on peaceful coexistence, we also mobilize to establish more schools; we also try as much as possible to educate them so that at least the education will now be in two phases.

“First, to educate the pupils so that they can get formal education and for the adults, educate them on the value-chain within the livestock industry so that they can understand that the roaming around will not help them in any way; it’s staying in one place that’ll help them produce the milk that they require, to get the best cattle they can get, as well as infuse technology into the whole thing whereby you can do artificial insemination and improve the breeds so that they can get good money,” he said.

He told the participants that the capacity development of leaders of the SBMCs was expected to mobilize the communities on the role of SBMCs to increase pupils’ enrollment, attendance, progression, transition as well as improve operations, teaching and learning activities.

The training, according to him, will spell out the roles and responsibilities of SBMCs aimed at creating synergy between school, communities, local government, traditional rulers, civil societies and other stakeholders towards the development of nomadic schools in the country.

“Moreover, School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) are aimed at promoting decision making by the people where each and every member has a say in the governance of schools.

“In essence, people initiate, conceptualize, discuss, plan and implement activities they will do as community.”