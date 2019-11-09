Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Transition Committee Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Canice Mbah has raised the alarm over alleged incessant invasion of their farmland by herdsmen.

According to the chairman who addressed journalists in Owerri yesterday alleged that productivity of their farms has been reduced by the action of the cows who feed on their crops. He also alleged that women in the area have refused going to their farms for fear of being raped by the herdsmen.

“Our women no longer go to their farms because of fear of being raped by the herdsmen, our farmlands are being destroyed on a daily basis” Mbah said.

Although the council chairman said the divisional policemen from Nworiubi have been of a great assistance, he however said it is not enough. “The greatest challenge we are having in this council is these herdsmen, the police are trying but it is not enough, let the federal government come to our aid” Mbah pleaded.

Mbaitoli local government according to the chairman should be producing enough food items for export as the second largest local government in the country but the action of the herdsmen is not encouraging their farmers.