From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen have allegedly destroyed farms in Obasooto camp located along Idanre-Akure road in Ondo State.

The owners of the farms said their food crops were eaten up by cows.

They added that their crops were ravaged over the night three days ago by the cows.

According to them, food crops worth millions of naira were destroyed by the cows.

One of the farmers, Mr Friday Ayaghi, said his cassava plantation with which he claimed he intended to feed his wife and children had been eaten up along with other food crops.

Ayaghi who hails from Kogi State and working in the area as a labourer said feeding his family now has become a challenge which seems insurmountable.

A physically challenged octogenarian, Olatuja Idowu, said his farm and that of his wife with cassava, pineapples, plantains, cocoyam were all destroyed by the herdsmen and their cows.

He said they first attacked his wife’s farm some 10 days ago and returned again three days ago to destroy his farm and the rest of his wife’s farm.