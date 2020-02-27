Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has said that herdsmen who are invading the state with their cattle in the last couple of weeks are doing so in gross violation of the law and should expect legal consequences of their actions.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to newsmen stressed that no individual or group of persons is above the law, adding that whoever wants to do livestock business in Benue should remember that there is a law in place which regulates animal husbandry.

“It has become necessary to remind pastoralists moving into Benue State with their livestock in the last couple of weeks that there is a law in force in the state which has placed a permanent ban on open grazing of animals.

“The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 is sacrosanct and must be obeyed by everyone, irrespective of ethnicity, religion and place of origin. The law does not accord preferences to anyone.”

He warned that herders or livestock owners who refuse to keep their animals in ranches would be prosecuted in accordance with provisions of the state’s anti open grazing Law.

“It is also pertinent to point out that since the 1st of November, 2017 when enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishments Law commenced, no cattle owner or herder has applied for land lease to operate a ranch. This is a clear indication that the pastoralists are bent on resisting enforcement of the law.

“We call on Benue people to remain peaceful, law abiding and volunteer information regarding open grazing of animals to the state Livestock Guards whose job it is to support conventional security operatives in enforcing the legislation.

The state governor called on Nigerians who wish to engage in livestock and other businesses in Benue State to do, saying his administration is willing to collaborate with investors in different sectors of the economy.

“Governor Ortom is committed to supporting security agencies to guarantee peace in all parts of the state as he has been doing,” the statement read in part.