From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Suspected herdsmen, yesterday, abducted 15 passengers in a bus in Imo State, while four other passengers were kidnapped by gunmen also suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Ogun state.

The incident in Imo happened on Arondizuogu-Okigwe Express Road at about 8am.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspected Fulani herdsmen believed to be harbouring around Eke-Onuimo, in Onuimo Local Government Area of the State, jumped out from the bush and attacked the bus fully loaded with passengers and whisked them into the bush in the area.

The source revealed that the herdsmen also stopped another commercial vehicle and abducted three passengers from it and left the others to go.

When contacted, the State police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, could not respond to calls put through to his line.

Also, four passengers riding in a car on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road were kidnapped, yesterday morning, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

An eyewitness, who escaped with a bullet wound, said the incident occurred around 8.25am. The four victims, he said, were taken into the forest.

He, however, stated that he saw operatives of Amotekun Corps who rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident, adding that they went into the forest with a view to rescuing the abducted persons.

The eyewitness said: “I was driving towards Ijebu Ode when Fulani herdsmen, numbering eight, suddenly came out from the bush and started shooting at us. Immediately, I slowed down to reverse, but another car was already behind me. While trying to drive away and escape, I was shot in the hand. But, we managed to flee the scene with my car riddled with bullets.

“But, the occupants of the car behind me were not lucky as they were rounded up by the herdsmen. They were five in number, but four of them were abducted. They spared one elderly man, who is visually impaired.