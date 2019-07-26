Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Three persons have been kidnapped at Ajebo area in Ogun State portion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by people suspected to be herdsmen.

The victims are the son of the proprietor of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan and two staff of the facility. They were reportedly moving from Lagos to Ibadan before they were waylaid and abducted from their Toyota Sienna car.

According to one of the road users who escaped from the kidnappers, the abductors were about 15, but 14 among them spoke Hausa language, while the remaining one spoke English language.

The news of the abduction was broken by the proprietor of Lafia Hospital, Dr. Sule. He wrote on a social media platform: “Please, pray for me. My first son and two members of my staff have been kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen on their way back from Lagos along Ajebo. I need your prayers, please.”

One of Dr. Sule’s friends, wrote on a group page on WhatsApp: “Good morning house. These kidnappers are now on Lagos-Ibadan axis. I woke up this morning to receive the following message from my friend, Dr. Sule, the owner of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan.”

When contacted, the Oyo State police public relations officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the incident is outside the jurisdiction of the command because it occurred in Ogun State.