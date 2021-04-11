From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A Catholic priest, Reverend fr. Marcel Onyeocha of Mother of Golgotha Catholic church, World Bank, Owerri, Imo State has been abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Ihube in Okigwe council area of Imo State.

A reliable source told our correspondent that the cleric was kidnapped while trying to repair his Nissan SUV car that broke down along the road.

He was said to have been abducted by the herdsmen who jumped out from a nearby bush and inflicted a matchet cut on him before dragging him along.

The State Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu has confirmed the the incident adding that the State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed has activated a tactical team of the command to arrest the culprits as well as freeing the kidnap priest.

Ikeokwu said ” On the 11/04/21, one Bissong Isa Atugu “m”, reported that on the 10/03/21, at about 7:45pm ,while driving from Enugu to Owerri with a Nissan Exterra SUV, in company of one REV. FR. MARCEL IZU ONYEOCHA of Mother theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church , World Bank Owerri,).

“His vehicle developed fault around Ihube in Okigwe LGA, and as they step down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted matchet cut injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.” Ikeokwu stated.