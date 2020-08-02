Magnus Eze, Enugu

Two men have been abducted by gunmen believed to be herders in Enugu.

Sunday Sun gathered that the victims, a lawyer simply identified as Mr. John and his businessman friend were on Friday evening abducted along Ugwogo-Isi-Uzo road and taken to unknown destination.

The duo hail from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Information we gathered has it that they travelled in a Sienna bus to their village and were returning to Enugu with John’s family when the heavily-armed kidnappers stopped them at a spot around Ora River, the boundary between Enugu East and Isi-Uzo local government areas.

The two men were commanded out of the vehicle and taken away while the wife to one of the victims and children were left stranded on the road

The first people to pass the scene shortly after the incident, at 7pm said the kidnappers used vehicles to block the way and shot sporadically with some pallets of the bullets littering the place.

Families of the abducted persons said the kidnappers were yet to make contact with them as at press time, but it was learnt Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had ordered for combing of surrounding bushes in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not take his calls nor did he react to text message sent to him on the matter.