Christopher Oji

Fulani herdsmen have resumed hostility on Isele -Uku/ Ubulu- Uku Road in Aniocha North and South local government areas of Delta State.

It was gathered that on Saturday evening, a driver was shot dead and four other occupants of the vehicle were abducted by the herdsmen. The attack came barely few hours after a teacher and his daughter were attacked, and after inflicting the teacher with matchete cuts, his daughter was abducted

It was gathered that as the herders were taking the little girl away, the news got to the vigilante members from Isele-Uku who gave the herdsmen a hot chase.