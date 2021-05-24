From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 15 persons made up of women and children were reportedly killed on Sunday night by suspected herdsmen in Dong and Kwi villages of Jos North and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered the suspected herdsdmen invaded Dong community and wiped away a family of six and two others were murdered in a separate episode.

It was learned that some suspected herdsmen also invaded Kwi village in Riyom LGA at about 11:00pm and wiped out family of seven.

Member representing Riyom Constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong, who confirmed the killings and described it as unfortunate and barbaric.

Dantong said the attack took place on Sunday night by suspected fulani herdsmen while the villagers were on their sleep.

The legislator condemned the attack and described it as barbaric, and urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution.

He expressed sadness that his constituents are persistently being killed by unknown gunmen, and Riyom has suffered unstoppable attacks since 2001.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the killing of seven persons in a statement on Monday morning in Jos.

“On Sunday 23/05/2021 at about 2000hrs, the Command received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen came out suddenly from a near by bush, invaded Dong Village, Jos South LGA and killed seven persons.

“A combined team of Policemen, STF, Vigilante operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operation, raced swiftly to the scene but the hoodlums had already fled back into the bush.

“Investigation is ongoing, Frantic effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects. Meanwhile Security has been beefed up in that area to prevent escalation of violence”.