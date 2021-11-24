From Gyang Bere, Jos

Two people were reportedly killed on Tuesday by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ancha village of Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The herdsmen are said to have laid ambush and killed the two victims on their farm Tuesday afternoon.

The National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, who confirmed the killings, described the incident as unfortunate.

He gave names of the victims as Daniel James (32) and Zakwe Deba (35).

‘Two Rigwe people were killed yesterday by Fulani Herdsmen at Ancha village of Miango District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA of Plateau State,’ Malison reported.

‘The two persons were ambushed and killed while on their farm working on their means of livelihood mid-afternoon. I spoke with the Bassa DPO who said he was on his way coming to the scene.

‘Those killed includes Daniel James, 32, and Zakwe Deba, 35. The entire Rigwe nation is saddened by this unfortunate development and call for more proactive measures by security personnel and government in ending this bloodletting in the land,’ he stated.

The atrocities by violent Fulani militia have had a negative effect on the people, Malison said, as he called on ‘government and security agencies must do everything to stop it.’

Efforts to get the response of Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ubah Gabriel were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

