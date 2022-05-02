From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel attached to the Agro Rangers Unit by heavily armed herdsmen, in Makurdi, last Friday.

The Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSC Michael Ejelikwu, and made available to Daily Sun, yesterday, said the personnel were providing security coverage to Benue Livestock Guards when they were attacked and had to pay the supreme price.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“On April 29, 2022, at about 1330hrs, Agro-Rangers personnel who were providing security coverage to Livestock Guards, who had arrested some cows violating the open grazing law, were ambushed by suspected heavily armed herdsmen, along the “Iniongun” area, near Lower Basin farming site, in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA), Benue State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Unfortunately, two casualties were recorded on the side of the Agro-Rangers. One Livestock Guards personnel was also killed. He gave the names of the Agro-Rangers personnel who were killed in the attack to include; Alexander Odeh (Assistant Superintendent of Corps II), and Ajoko Terwase (ASCII).

Ejelikwu added that another Agro-Rangers personnel, identified as Ortserga Terwase (CCA), who was also shot on his lap during the attack was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, but in a stable condition.

The PRO, while also giving the name of the Livestock Guards personnel that was also killed in the attack as John Saaondo, said the remains of the deceased victims have been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) mortuary.