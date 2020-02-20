Tony Osauzo, Benin

Tragedy struck in Owan community of Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State where suspected herdsmen killed two persons, Owoh, 45, and Samuel Imonkhai.

Owoh, a Palm Wine tapper, was shot where he was tapping palm in the farm while the other victim, Samuel Imonkhai, was murdered in his farm by the suspected herders. Following the killings, residents of Owan, Agbanikaka, Uhiere, Odiguetie and Odighi Communities in Uhiere Ward of Ovia North East LGA, sent a Save Our Souls (SOS) to the Edo State government wherein they appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, and security agencies to come to their rescue and end the incessant and unprovoked killings by suspected herdsmen in their communities. The Odionwere of Owan Community, Pa Ifiabor Michael, told journalists that the Owan communities have been under siege from suspected herdsmen who have ravaged their farm lands and embarked on a killing spree of the inhabitants. Pa Michael said no fewer than eight persons, predominantly farmers, have been killed across the mm communities since the beginning of February this year.

“Just yesterday, two indigenes of Owan Village, a Palm Wine tapper Owoh, 45, was shot by the bandits where he was tapping his palm while another man, Samuel Imonkhai, was brutally murdered by this same bandits”, he said.