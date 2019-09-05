Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than two persons were butchered and two others sustained gunshots injuries yesterday when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Vat village in Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun learnt that the attackers rustled about 120 cattle and 100 sheep belonging to the villagers during the attack, which occurred at about 3am when the people were deeply asleep.

Member representing Barkin Ladi constituency in the state House of Assembly and minority leader, Hon. Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, who confirmed the attack, said two persons were killed, two others injured, 120 cattle and 100 sheep stolen.

“There was an attack this morning in Vat community of Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, and the attacks took place at about 3am when people were still sleeping.

“They killed two persons, injured two others while 120 cattle and 100 sheep were rustled from the village.”

Gyendeng condemned the attack and called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mathias Tyopev, said the information was not available to him and promised to inform the public as soon as he got the details.