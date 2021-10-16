From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were reportedly ambushed and killed on Friday morning when the Irigwe Youth Movement and Rural Watch News organised a memorial programme in commemoration of the killing of 29 persons by herdsmen in a classroom at Nkiedonrow, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was alleged that the deceased persons, made up of women, children and the aged, were scampering for safety when the military directed them into the classroom where the invaders subsequently killed 29 persons.

President of Irigwe Youth Movement, Ezekiel Bini, who declared the programme open, confirmed that three persons were killed on their way to the event and one escaped with gunshots injuries.

“We woke up today with the sad news in the land. Four of our people were ambushed, three were killed and one is receiving treatment in a private hospital,” Bini said.

He noted that since the killing of 29 persons in October 15, 2017; where Christian villagers were murdered in a classroom, more than 600 Irigwe Christians have been killed in similar manner.

“We can’t forget the memory of injustice done to us, former Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Anthony Atolagbe, who promised the villagers safety from the attackers, failed in his promise to investigate the circumstances of the 29 women, children and aged parents killed by the terrorist.

“Since after the killings, more than 600 Irigwe Christians have been killed, houses and churches burnt, food crops destroyed by the same deadly people that killed thousands of Christians in Middle Nigeria,” he said.

The Manager of Rural Watch News, Lawrence Zongo said the programme, organised in collaboration with Irigwe Youth Movement Media and Publicity Committee aimed at soliciting succour for the survivors of the attack.

