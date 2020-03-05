Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herders have killed four people in a renewed crisis in Moon District of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area, which spoke with our correspondent, including one Donald, said the gunmen invaded Waya community near Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area shooting in all directions and injuring many people in the process.

“Some herdsmen yesterday (Tuesday) stormed our community (Waya) in their numbers and shot sporadically and moved straight to the river shooting as they were going. By the time the dust settled, four people, two men and two women, were shot dead while many people were injured,” he said.

He said the development had forced hundreds of locals in the area to flee to neighbouring communities. When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attack, however, noted that three people – one man and two women -were killed by gunmen in the attack.

“Gunmen suspected to be herders invaded Moon District, Kwande LGA and shot sporadically at persons sited at the river bank. During investigation, one male and two female bodies were recovered. More police teams have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order while investigation is still in progress,” Anene stated.

Reacting, member representing Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, Hon. Bob Tyough, stated that Fulani herdsmen had consistently attacked communities in the local government area.

Tyough, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Makurdi yesterday, said only 35 policemen were in the whole local government, stressing that the number was grossly inadequate to provide the required security as well as curtail the activities of herdsmen in the council.