From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than eight persons have been reportedly killed and two others injured when bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall Distric at Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attacked which took place on Thursday night, lift eight persons dead and some inflicted gunshots injuries.

National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison confirmed the incident and said several persons have been displaced.

He said, “Residents of Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA, Plateau State woke up on the left hand side of the bed following the unprovoked attacks launched by Fulani Militia on Thursday May 5,2022 in the aforesaid areas resulting in the Killing of eight (8) persons and injuring of two persons.

“The attack is no doubt the continuous perpetration of terror and mayhem in Rigwe land in an attempt to forcefully eject the peace-loving Rigwe people from their ancestral land as well as complete annihilation of the entire tribe.

“The attack has become a daily affair as the marauders have assumed an ‘immuned’ set of people and are feeling untouchable daring the authorities concerned.”

He expressed dismay that the spate of wanton killings and destructions of lives and property, stealing of valuable items of the Rigwe People has passed a condemnable level which requires a drastic action that will call and treat the attackers in the language they comprehend in order to place them in their cocoons.

Malison said, ” It’s no doubt that the system has to a large extent failed to stop unleashing of carnage because of the kid gloves treatment channeled on the entire issue rather than calling a dog by its name and have it dealt accordingly.

“We are yet again thrown to a deep mourning mood and pain and sadly commiserate with the entire Rigwe People especially the immediate families over the loss of gallant people of the land.

“Our call for the authorities concerned saddled with the protection of lives and property of the citizens to step up and double efforts in safeguarding the Rigwe People cannot be overemphasized and reiterated.

The National Leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) prays for the soul reposing of the faithful departed and encourages her people to be security conscious and alert.”

He gave names of those killed as Irah Weyi 48yrs, Elizabeth Weyi 21yrs, Ladi Mandu Mary Gya 4yrs, Esther La’aji 5yrs, Titus Agah 40, Aweh Ngwe 47 and a Corporal, Sunday Dada.

Malison said Munto Gado and Sarah Weyi were inflicted injuries while 3 phones, Television and MP3 (Jambox) were stolen.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Gabriel Ogaba could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.