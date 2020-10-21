Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Frontline Communities of Terror Attacks in Plateau State, Benjamin Shaweng has said they have lost over 80 persons in the renewed midnight attacks, ambushed and isolated killings orchestrated by killer herdsmens in the state.

Mr. Shaweng stated this yesterday , during a press conference in Jos, alleging that the devastated communities in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas among others have been neglected and abandoned by the government in the face of the sustained killings.

“Two weeks back, an attack was staged in the sleepy village of Wereng in Riyom LGA were six persons were killed. We are pleased to say that reliable sources close to us have it that about four suspects have so far been arrested.

“While we celebrate this, we are sad to note that the usual Abuja agenda is on again, putting massive pressure on security agencies who effected the arrest to transfer the suspects to Abuja.

“Between January and February, 13 youths were gruesomely murdered and many houses destroyed in Kulben village and six people were killed in Murish village and properties and livestock worth billions of naira destroyed by Fulani killer herdsmen.

“In Bokkos, there has been repeated killings in various parts of the LGA . In February, Kwattas community was attacked by the Fulani killer herdsmen, resulting in the death of 22 persons, hundreds injured and thousands of houses and properties destroyed.

“In Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA, 28 persons were gruesomely murdered , eight injured, 301 rooms and 15 farms were destroyed in separate attacks by killer herdsmen in January and April .”