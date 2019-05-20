Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A farmer based in Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Albert Chikwe, has reportedly be shot dead by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Chikwe, said to be in his early 60s, was reportedly attacked on his farm by the gun-wielding herdsmen for daring to challenge their action of destroying his crops with their cattle.

A middle-aged man whose identity is yet to be known was said to have survived the attack as he escaped the scene with injuries.

Community sources said the gruesome murder of Chikwe has sent cold shivers into residents of the agrarian community, adding that the community is now witnessing the gory days when herdsmen held sway.

A leader of the local vigilance group in the town, Jamico Adoh, also lamented the resurgence of the unwholesome activities of herdsmen, disclosing that the body of Chikwe was discovered on Monday, three days after the attack.

“Even same day, the herdsmen shot and maimed an Ubulu-Uku youth along Ubulu-Uku/Issele-Uku road, where the herders have made a new abode and abattoir.

“The young man as we speak now, is receiving treatment at a medical facility. It was unclear if it was a failed kidnap or murder attempt but the man escaped with his car and injuries,” he said.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka, who confirmed the killing of Chikwe on Monday, said his body was found in the bush.

Adeleke, however, said it was too early to conclude that he was a victim of herdsmen attack, saying “let us not accuse somebody for now, the investigation is ongoing.”