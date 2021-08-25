From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than eight people have been reportedly killed Tuesday evening by suspected herdsmen at Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have injured two persons and abducted another in the attack which took place at about 6 pm, August 24.

According to the council Chairman of Guma, Caleb Aba, the attackers invaded the community on Yelwata market day while the people were still in the market and opened fire killing eight people and injuring others.

Aba, who stated that the attack was unprovoked, said his people had no problems with the Herdsmen before they carried out the attack.

‘Yesterday (Tuesday) was Yelwata market day and the people were still in the market around 6 pm when the herdsmen came and started shooting sporadically. In the end, eight people were killed, two injured and one person who was abducted is yet to be released till now,’he narrated.

The council boss added that the injured persons have been taken to a private hospital for treatment since the doctors in government hospitals are still on strike.

A local who described the attack as shocking said but for the quick intervention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), who stormed the area to repel the attackers, many more people would have been killed.

The localm who identified himself as Terdoo, said the troops were still combing the area in search of the invaders at the time of this report.

When contacted for comment, police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene said she would soon give a statement on the attack.