From Gyang Bere, Jos

Five victims were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Tyana, Nzhwerenvi and Ncha villages in Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The gruesome killings at Tyana village reportedly occurred on Monday, January 10 at about 9:30 pm, and left Joel Yohanna, 27, Daniel Bitrus, 25, and Christopher Ezekiel Mwantiri, 22, dead, with two others sustaining gunshot injuries.

The killings at Nzhwerenvi and Ncha villages of Bassa left two victims dead, with three others sustaining gunshots injuries.

The President of the Berom Youth Moulders’ Association, Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, Esq, confirmed the killings and condemned them in totality.

He said that the victims were returning from Riyom village when the incident occurred.

Mwantiri explained that the suspects were approaching the community when they sensed strange movement from the bush by the road and said the strangers began to shoot at the people and three persons were killed.

Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Publicity Secretary, Davidson Malison, said 49-year-old Timeh Evi was ambushed and killed on January 7 at his irrigation farm in Nzhwerenvi village.

He expressed dismay that his body has not been recovered as the attackers either made away with the body or dumped it somewhere.

Malison said only traces of his blood was found on the farm and his motorcycle and Water pump machine were also carted away.

He explained further that one Monday Stephen was ambushed and killed on Monday 10 January 2022 on his way to the farm at Ncha village.

His 25-year-old wife, Talatu, escaped the attack with gunshots injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The situation around the axis is still tense as the marauders have been spotted gathering in an attempt to unleash another terror,” he said.

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong expressed deep sadness over the attack in Ancha village that left many dead and properties destroyed.

Lalong said the attack which was carried out on Tuesday night is another sad tale in the unending cycle of violent attacks in the area which has continued despite several measures taken by the government.

He ordered security agencies to ensure that they fish out the attackers at all costs, as bringing such perpetrators to justice is the only way to halt the barbaric killings.

The governor asked the GOC 3rd Armoured Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven; the Commissioner of Police; Department of State Services; Operation Rainbow and other security organs in the State to utilise intelligence available from survivors and other sources and ensure that the perpetrators of this and other attacks are apprehended and exposed.

While commiserating with the families of those killed and survivors, the Governor directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to move in and assess the damage as well as offer immediate humanitarian interventions.

He praised security forces for bursting a kidnap group and rescuing some victims in Barkin Ladi, describing the action as heartwarming and a prove that criminals will not be allowed to rest in Plateau State.

He directed further investigation and arrest of the fleeing suspects to be prosecuted, promising that those found guilty will face the law, which prescribes the death penalty for convicted kidnappers.